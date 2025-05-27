ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ottawa man who designed King Charles’ throne counts down moments until he sits in it

By Omar Sachedina

Updated

Published

CTV Omar Sachedina speaks with the man who designed the brand-new throne King Charles will deliver his speech from.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.