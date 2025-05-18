ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Why Canada hosts more old passenger jets than any other country — by far

By The Canadian Press

Published

A ground crew looks over at a 42 year old Boeing 737-200 aircraft at Nolinor Aviation in Mirabel, Que., Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.