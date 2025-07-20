ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘We’re going to have to rebuild our life’: Family’s home burns after cancelling home insurance

By Allison Bamford

Updated

Published

As wildfires destroy homes and structures, many face mounting uninsured losses. Allison Bamford reports on the growing financial toll.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.