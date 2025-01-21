ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Trans activist wants federal guidance on U.S. travel after Trump orders

By The Canadian Press

Published

Fae Johnstone, executive director of the Society of Queer Momentum, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















