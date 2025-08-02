ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Summer McIntosh ‘intrinsically prepared’ for greatness, Canadian Olympic swimming legend says

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Former competitive swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Anne Ottenbrite-Muylaert talks about the pressure Summer McIntosh puts on herself to succeed in the pool.


















