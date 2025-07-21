ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Security camera catches man vandalizing rainbow flags in Charlottetown

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

Security video captured a man tearing down rainbow flags outside a Charlottetown shop.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.