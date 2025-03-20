ADVERTISEMENT
Salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries that sickened 79 people is over: PHAC
Published:
Amazon Canada’s 2025 Big Spring Big Spring Sale Is Coming Up, So Brace Yourself For Amazing Deals
20 Female-Founded Brands You Should Know About
10 Amazon Canada Products That'll Help You Get Organized For Tax Season
Hunting For A New All-Purpose Cleaner? Here Are A Few Of Our Favourites.
Our Guide To The Best Washing Machines In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
How To Organize Your Pantry Like A Pro
If You're Looking For A New Face Sunscreen, Here Are 15 That Reviewers Are Loving Right Now
16 Of The Absolute Best Hair Oils You Can Get Online Right Now
TikTok Loves This Peel-Off Lip Liner Stain, And So Do I
18 Unique Gifts For The Person Who Already Has Everything
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.