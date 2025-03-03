ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Mike Myers wears ‘Canada is Not for Sale’ shirt during SNL return, taking aim at Donald Trump

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Mike Myers wears ‘Canada is not for sale' T-shirt on SNL


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.