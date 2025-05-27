ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada ‘facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes,’ says King Charles III. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Reid: King Charles sent clear message on Canada’s ability to stand strong and sovereign

King Charles addresses House of Commons on sovereign, evolving Canada

An opportunity for renewal': King Charles on potential transformation of Canada

King Charles: 'The true north is indeed strong and free'

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

CTV News Special: King Charles delivers throne speech, part one

CTV News Special: King Charles delivers throne speech, part two

CTV News Special: King Charles delivers throne speech, part three

What does King Charles's trip mean for Canada's relationship with the Crown?

‘Diplomatic balancing act’: King Charles's visit a reminder of Canadian identity

Canadians celebrate the arrival of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Full arrival: Pilot honors royals, holds up standard after King Charles and Queen Camilla land

