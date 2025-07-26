ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

In the wake of the World Junior verdict, one survivor shares her quest to change hockey culture

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Following not guilty verdicts in the World Juniors sex assault trial, questions remain about hockey culture and the meaning of consent. Adrian Ghobrial reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.