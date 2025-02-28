ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘I’m just so embarrassed’: B.C. family to renounce American citizenship

By Andrew Johnson

Published

Andrew Johnson speaks to a B.C. family who says they're so embarrassed to be American citizens, they have initiated the process of renouncing it.


















