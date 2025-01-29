ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Convicted romance scammer appears to start new online dating profile — from behind bars

By Jon Woodward

Published

W5's Jon Woodward speaks to a woman who dated Jon Mulder about how the convicted romance scammer appears to have started a new dating profile from prison.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.