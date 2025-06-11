ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Cardinal with close ties to Pope Leo XIV travels to Canada to support peaceful G7 activists

By Christl Dabu

Updated

Published

Cardinal Pedro Ricardo Barreto Jimeno shares why the environment and ecological debt matters.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.