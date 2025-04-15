ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian universities report jump in U.S. applicants as Trump cuts funding

By Reuters

Published

Students living in the U.S. are applying to Canadian universities north of the border as U.S. President Donald Trump cuts federal funding to universities and revokes foreign student visas


















