ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Canadian Snowbird Act’ proposed in U.S. Congress

By Christl Dabu

Published

Immigration lawyers Evan Green and Rosanna Berardi comment on the U.S. act extending the time Canadians could stay in the U.S. without a visa.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.