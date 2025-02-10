ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian aid workers warn 'catastrophic' USAID halt puts Ottawa's projects in limbo

By The Canadian Press

Published

Demonstrators and lawmakers rally against President Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk as they disrupt the federal government, including dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, which administers foreign aid approved by Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, J. Scott Applewhite


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.