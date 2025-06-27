ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada’s national anthem is 45 years old today

By The Canadian Press

Published

Morning light catches the Canadian flag at Rideau Hall, Friday, June 28, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.