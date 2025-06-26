ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada brings seven citizens out of Israel, West Bank as most find their own way out

By The Canadian Press

Published

Travelers line up to check in for a flight following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.