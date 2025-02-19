ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

CAF discrimination settlement was 'a slap in the face,' says former soldier

By The Canadian Press

Published

A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces who has been involved with a discrimination class action for eight years says he's unhappy with the settlement that was reached last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.