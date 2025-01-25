ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

A teen died by suicide after he was targeted in sextortion scheme. His parents want change

By Sarah Plowman

Published

A P.E.I. family says federal leaders are playing politics with children's lives after the Online Harms Act was shelved after parliament was prorogued.


















