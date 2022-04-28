Are you facing long immigration wait times? We want to hear from you
There's an immigration backlog in Canada with over 1.8 million people waiting to see what's happened with their applications, according to data from Canada's department of immigration (IRCC) as of mid-March.
This backlog includes everyone—from people who want to become permanent residents, to temporary workers, visitors and international students.
With long delays in visa processing times, we’d like to hear from applicants in Canada who are facing delays in their visa applications.
How long have you been waiting for the specific visa (renewal/extension) that you are working/studying under?
Has the wait times/delays impacted your travel plans? Has it kept you away from reuniting with your families?
Are you getting your queries answered from the customer service/helpline at IRCC?
Do you have any questions or concerns about your visa status in Canada? Send them to us and we will put them to an expert.
If you are willing to share your story, please reach out and email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation, and we may get in touch.
Please note that your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna prepares to seek Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
Nearly 1,000 Canadian Armed Forces members denied COVID-19 vaccine exemptions
The Canadian military says nearly 1,000 members have been denied exemptions from the military's COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Toronto mass vaccine clinic to close today after more than a year of operations
Toronto’s first and biggest mass vaccination clinic will close at the end of the day, after being in operation for more than a year.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Barrie
-
Deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Severn Township
One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township Thursday.
-
Barrie woman attacked in front yard by random man in daylight assault: police
Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in Barrie's north end early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup
Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.
Kitchener
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have approved a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
-
National Day of Mourning draws large crowd in Waterloo
A crowd of over 100 people gathered at Waterloo City Hall Thursday to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | Ukrainian mother and child flee to London, Ont. as husband fights on
They fled war-torn Ukraine just days ago, but a mother and her young daughter have arrived in London, Ont.
-
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
Windsor
-
54 hospitalizations, 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 54 hospitalizations and no additional deaths on Thursday.
-
Feedback wanted on proposed Sandpoint Beach changes
The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on proposed upgrades and relocation of Sandpoint Beach.
-
Another frost advisory issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,000 in fines.
-
Eastbound A-132 closed in Longueuil after multi-vehicle collision
At least one person is in hospital after a collision involving several vehicles on the A-132 in Longueuil.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 46, deaths rise by 23
After what appears to be a blip earlier this week when COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, Quebec's numbers dropped again Thursday, with the province reporting 46 fewer people in hospital overall.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba investing $1.5 billion in to improve province's highways
The Manitoba government is investing $1.5 billion into the province’s highway network.
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Manitoba community declares state of local emergency due to flooding
A Manitoba community declared a state of local emergency on Thursday morning over concerns of flooding and the potential for evacuations.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Calgary Zoo and Bow Habitat Station to host first-ever Alberta Biodiversity Festival
A new festival coming to Calgary next month will celebrate the province's fish, water, wildlife and ecosystems.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton golf courses opening this week
Rundle Golf Course is open now, and Victoria and Riverside are scheduled to open on Friday.
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A rather uneventful weather outlook
It's a rather uneventful weather outlook for Edmonton and area over the next few days.
Vancouver
-
Tax hike: Vancouver homeowners who don't live in or rent their properties will have to pay more
It will soon cost more to be the owner of an empty residential property in Vancouver, as a motion for another tax hike is approved.
-
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in East Vancouver
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in East Vancouver.
-
21 surrendered puppies being cared for by BC SPCA, 1 mother died from suspected antifreeze poisoning
Nearly two dozen puppies are receiving much-needed care from an animal welfare organization in B.C.'s South Peace region.
Politics
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
-
Poilievre's populism sees him vow to audit the Bank of Canada, ban digital currency
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is vowing to subject the Bank of Canada to the scrutiny of the federal auditor general and bar the use of its own digital currency.
Health
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnesses
Scientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
China's Weibo shows user locations to combat 'bad behaviour'
Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, told users on Thursday it would start to publish their IP locations on their account pages and when they post comments, in a bid to combat 'bad behaviour' online.
-
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
Entertainment
-
'Avatar 2' debuts footage from movie at CinemaCon and gets official title
Director James Cameron returns to direct the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 hit, officially titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
-
James Gunn defends Chris Pratt against call to replace him in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn is defending Chris Pratt in the face of social media chatter that he should be replaced as the star of the franchise.
-
Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put gun to his head
Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that he feared for his life on a night in 2016 when his then-fiancee Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head.
Business
-
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.
-
Freshii under fire for paying workers $3.75/hr in Nicaragua
Freshii has come under fire for outsourcing virtual cashier jobs to Nicaraguans, paying $3.75 per hour, a move labour experts have called 'disgusting.'
-
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.