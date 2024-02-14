Anand: Federal experts 'in constant contact' to address cyber incident at health insurance provider for public servants

BREAKING 8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Chiefs parade, official says
A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left at least eight injured while sending terrified fans running for cover.
The federal government says cyber security and privacy experts are “in constant contact” with public benefits providers to address a recent “cyber incident” impacting MSH International (MSH), and to protect the personal information of government employees.
MSH, a federal sub-contractor, assists Canada Life in connecting members of the Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP) who are travelling or posted outside of Canada with coverage, according to releases this week from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.
Canada Life announced that the PSHCP’s membership portal had been made unavailable as a result of the incident, with MSH unable to process or access the status of claims under the plan. According to a statement Wednesday from Treasury Board President Anita Anand, Canada Life has assured that it is “looking at options to support affected members” during the outage.
“We have asked Canada Life to work diligently with MSH to investigate what information may have been affected and to restore all services in a safe and prompt manner,” Anand said.
“This situation is a stark reminder of the ongoing risks faced by public and private organizations across Canada and abroad… we will continue to work hard to prevent, detect and manage these threats.”
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
Canada's chief public health officer has issued a Valentine's Day warning about 'an alarming increase' in syphilis cases
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
In a video posted to social media, two men onboard a Southwest airlines flight were caught in a heated, physical exchange mid-air.
A class-action suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in New York arguing that the major junior hockey system in North America violates U.S. antitrust law.
Pharmacare negotiations between the Liberals and NDP are on a knife's edge, and the main point of contention is the number of drugs they plan to start with.
A plan to ask customers to show identification before being allowed to enter six LCBO stores in northern Ontario is being scrapped immediately after “serious concerns” arose, says a spokesperson for the province’s Minister of Finance.
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
A Toronto lawyer and cycling advocate is calling on the city to do more to crack down on drivers who ignore the rules of the road after a video surfaced showing an SUV driving along a separated bike lane in Regent Park.
The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.
A Gatineau man was killed after a head-on car crash in Chelsea, Que. early Wednesday morning.
An Ottawa non-profit is reeling after vandals tore through their store and stole a large number of items on Tuesday evening.
A restaurant in Muskoka may be issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
Emergency crews attended the scene of a transport truck rollover on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing a toddler standing on the backseat rather than being adequately secured.
Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.
The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.
Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads, four years after discovering they are barely visible at night -- and that plan is to sit back and wait.
A 26 year old from London is facing nearly a half a dozen dangerous operation charges after a three-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
Following the mayor’s State of the City Address last month, Civic Administration has been given the go ahead to identity downtown city-owned parking lots that are suitable for redevelopment into high-density housing.
Starting next month, the emergency department (ED) at the Durham Hospital will only be open during the day.
Windsor police are looking for a man after an alleged assault of a man and woman at a bar on Erie Street.
Windsor police have charged an 81-year-old man after he allegedly defrauded a local charity out of over $362,000.
The Essex Vocal Express is marking Valentine’s Day this year the same way they have for the last three decades by delivering dozens of singing Valentine’s across Windsor-Essex.
Prospective Liberal leader and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre says he expects there to be a third referendum on Quebec independence.
Police say two people were injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles east of Montreal's downtown.
A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested two youths in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to commit murder in Eastern Passage, N.S., according to a news release from the force.
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
Initial snow reports from Environment Canada-monitored weather stations and volunteers from the CoCoRaHS network show the heaviest snow from the passing storm fell towards Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia.
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man. over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man died following a police-involved shooting.
A Manitoba man who was switched at birth and raised without being aware of his Indigenous heritage for more than 60 years says he feels a sense of belonging after receiving his Metis citizenship.
First responders are working to rescue a person trapped at the bottom of a hole, following a trench collapse in southeast Calgary.
Albertans will be getting back more money this year from the federal government’s carbon rebate for 2024-25. Starting in April, a family of four in Alberta will receive $450 quarterly – $1,800 in total – from the Canada Carbon Rebate, formerly known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment.
Maddison Pearman is in a good place these days. But it wasn’t always like that for the 28-year-old from Ponoka, Alberta.
The Edmonton Police Service says vehicle theft is on the rise.
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association on Wednesday announced plans for a new outdoor farmers’ market on 104 Street.
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver has settled a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was groomed and sexually assaulted by a priest and a teacher at North Vancouver's Holy Trinity Elementary School when he was six years old.
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
Veteran British Columbia politician Mike de Jong has announced he will leave the legislature after a 30-year career in government and opposition.
Pro-Palestinian protesters made their way into the House of Commons and briefly disrupted question period today.
Fewer than half of Canadians feel medical assistance in dying should be available to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the results of a new survey showed Wednesday.
A new study by an international team of scientists has documented 'playful teasing' in orangutans, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas, according to a press release published Wednesday.
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
The United Nations' top tech official fears that corporate interests may undermine the push to rein in artificial intelligence, exacerbating social divisions and encroaching on human rights.
A young Winnipeg fashion designer didn’t expect to find himself on one of fashion’s biggest stages so soon in his career.
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Disneyland employees who perform as various Disney characters at the theme park are seeking to join the Actor’s Equity Association, which represents everything from actors on Broadway to strippers in Los Angeles.
Lyft shares jumped 62 per cent after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company's earnings release that appears to have sent investors' auto-trading algorithms into a buying frenzy.
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will appeal a five-game suspension handed down by the NHL on Tuesday, TSN is reporting.
A legendary dual threat for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1950s and 60s who won four Grey Cups with the team has died.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
