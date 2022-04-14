Afghan journalist waiting months to come to Canada
With his eyes set on Canada, Afghan journalist Ziar Khan Yaad's financial situation has grown more dire, months after finishing his application to come under the federal government's resettlement program.
Speaking to CTV's Your Morning on Thursday from Pakistan, Yaad says after arriving in the country last fall, he completed his biometrics, which includes providing fingerprints and a photo, and was told by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada that he would likely be on a plane to Canada within a month.
But he has yet to arrive and his situation remains more uncertain.
"We don't have accommodation, we don't have money for food, the money we brought from Afghanistan is already spent and we are in now in a very bad financial situation," Yaad said.
Working as a journalist for the Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews, covering stories about war, peace, politics and security, he says rights around free speech and for women were much different before the Taliban takeover.
"But when Taliban come, everything is pain," Yaad said.
In August 2021, Yaad was reporting in Kabul, speaking to local workers about unemployment, when people claiming to be the Taliban came, beat him, and confiscated his phone and camera operator’s equipment.
Afghan journalists have feared retaliation from the Taliban since the militant Islamist group gained control of Afghanistan last year as the U.S. withdrew its last remaining troops from the country — ending its 20-year-long war there.
Canada has since committed to bring at least 40,000 refugees and vulnerable Afghans to Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says that as of April 7, 10,605 have arrived.
Earlier this week, Afghan interpreters who have made it to Canada appealed to a parliamentary committee in Ottawa for their families to come as easily as Ukrainians fleeing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of their country.
The committee heard that the Taliban is punishing the families of Afghan interpreters, beating up men and women and stealing their possessions in reprisals.
CTV's Your Morning reached out to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for comment but did not receive a response before the interview with Yaad aired.
But Aidan Strickland, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, said in a report from The Canadian Press on Tuesday that there are many obstacles and logistical challenges in Afghanistan.
"The Ukraine situation is significantly different from the Afghanistan situation," he said.
"Most, if not all, of Ukraine nationals who are looking to come to Canada have left Ukraine, and are not coming to Canada as refugees. In addition, we've heard from the Ukrainian community that many people wanted to come to Canada temporarily seeking safe harbour while the situation unfolds, and they can return home once it is safe to do so."
With files from CTV, The Canadian Press, The Associated Press and CNN
