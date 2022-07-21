'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis

'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis

Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social