A holiday meal in Canada will be an 'expensive proposition': food lab
Canadians celebrating holidays in December may have to consider swapping some of their favourite foods due to increased costs.
High inflation continues to impact the cost of living in Canada, which could lead some people to create new traditions or forgo some holiday items to lower their food bills.
According to Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, buying holiday foods this year will be an "expensive proposition."
"There are several underlying issues at play here: adverse weather impacting growing and harvests, geopolitical events driving up the cost of energy, and labour disputes throughout the supply chain limiting supply," a press release from the food lab reads.
Food costs since the pandemic have risen about 20 per cent, the lab says.
It's not just the cost of food that could alter people's holiday plans, however. The cost of living pinching Canadians' pockets could impact how they splurge elsewhere too, the press release reads.
"As Canadians face higher food prices this holiday season, many are exploring innovative ways to celebrate, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness and shared joy, regardless of the menu on the table," Charlebois said in the press release.
CHRISTMAS
Canadians making a meal of traditional turkey with vegetable side dishes and dessert for four to six people can expect to pay $104.85 on average, the lab's data shows.
Items have risen in price to varying degrees, with turkey up 5 per cent, potatoes up 6.6 per cent and carrots up 12.8 per cent.
However, the lab points out that these big meals have a high upfront cost but could result in leftovers a few days later, lowering the overall per-person cost to about $9.48 each for the meal.
The food lab called it "a reasonable price to overindulge with those you love."
Some holiday items and the increasing prices from Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Extras have their own per-serving breaking, like gravy at about $0.02, eggnog at $0.89 and cranberry sauce at $0.77.
Vegetables will be more expensive, with a predicted higher-end cost of onions at $3.79, celery at $4.49, parsnips at $6.49 and Brussels sprouts at $6.60.
The press release says some families could be establishing new traditions this year due to the cost of food.
"Ham, for example, will reduce the cost of the meal to roughly $7.79 (per serving?) on average," the press release reads. "While the food may differ, the act of communal dining is the important aspect of these traditions, not the turkey itself."
HANUKKAH
Jewish communities will be celebrating Dec. 7 to Dec. 15 this year and some traditional foods like potato latkes are likely to cost more.
According to Statistics Canada data from October 2023, potatoes have decreased 4.1 per cent in price since September but are still pricey with a 7.1 per cent year-over-year rate of inflation.
The fried pancakes require oil, which has seen a 14 per cent year-over-year increase. Popular toppings for latkes include applesauce — a 4.9 per cent increase since last October — and sour cream, a dairy-based product that has risen by 3.5 per cent.
Sufganiyot (jelly donuts) could also be impacted this year because of a sugar shortage in Canada.
The jelly-filled donuts could be less sweet because of an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery. Grocery stores are rationing the product, making it harder for consumers to find.
Sugar has also seen a price increase of 7.2 per cent year-over-year, making the commodity a potential splurge for some families.
A traditional Sabbath food is kugel, a noodle pudding, and could be a sticker shock expense for some households.
Pasta products, according to StatCan data, have been on the rise since September, costing year-over-year 10.5 per cent more.
Eggs are needed to bind the noodle dish together, and the price of those has come down over the last few years to a 1.9 per cent year-over-year rate.
KWANZAA
A feast that falls on the sixth day of Kwanzaa, called Karamu, could be costly for Canada's African-Caribbean communities.
Traditional foods for Kwanzaa include one-pot meals of meat, veggies and rice topped with spices.
Typically a cheaper starch, rice and rice-based mixes will cost Canadians 6.9 per cent more this holiday season.
Different prices for protein for holiday meals from the Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Per kilogram, veggies like squash have risen from $3.12 to $3.49 since October 2022. A similar rise in price has been seen for sweet potatoes, from $3.28 to $4.03 per kilogram, StatCan data reads.
Protein options for Kwanzaa have also increased, with dry beans and legumes (per 900 grams) increasing from $3.38 to $3.52.
Bread rolls, a common side dish, have also increased in price, StatCan says. Year-over-year, bread, rolls and buns have risen 5.3 per cent in price along with other bakery products like cookies at 9.3 per cent.
"Amidst the rising cost of holiday meals, with some creativity, Canadians are redefining traditions, prioritizing the joy of communal dining with loved ones over the specific dishes on the table," Janet Music, Research Program Coordinator at Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, said in a press release.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat starting Jan. 1.
A holiday meal in Canada will be an 'expensive proposition': food lab
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Watch this: Kayaker drops 20 metres from Arctic Circle waterfall
Heart-racing video shows 32-year-old Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses paddling through rapids and ice tunnels before plunging 20 metres down an icy waterfall off Svalbard, Norway.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
'Endgame' author on controversial new book about Royal Family's activities since Queen's death
Journalist and author Omid Scobie spoke to CTV's Your Morning Wednesday about his second book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.'
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
Toronto
-
Ontario to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests on construction site deaths
Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey says the province intends to do away with mandatory coroner's inquests for workers who died on constructions sites.
-
Popular east-end brewery pushed out of Toronto due to high price of real estate
A popular east-end Toronto brewery has been forced to relocate to Stouffville after their landlord announced his plans to sell the building and an affordable alternative elsewhere in the city was financially out of reach.
-
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine found in commercial aircraft at Toronto Pearson
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine was found in an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 3, 2023, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Ottawa
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
-
Distress Centre of Ottawa joins new mental health 9-8-8 network
The main mental health crisis hotline for the city of Ottawa is partnering with the new nationwide, three digit suicide crisis helpline launched by the Government of Canada.
-
A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
Barrie
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
-
Here's what Barrie residents need to know about parking this winter
Starting Friday, overnight on-street parking is not allowed during certain hours to allow maintenance crews to clear city roads in Barrie.
-
Alliston shelter needs to expand: dog drop offs up 400%
As of May 2023, dog intake has soared 400% over 2022. Cats come to the shelter in a steady stream all year, and the calls never stop. The shelter helped 400 cats in 2022 and are well over that for 2023.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video by commuters, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
-
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
-
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek public’s help locating missing man
Windsor police are for asking for the public’s help locating a 36-year-old man who was last seen getting into a vehicle Tuesday.
-
Essex man charged after allegedly luring child online
Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.
-
67 tickets handed out in speeding blitz
Police services across Windsor-Essex handed out 67 tickets in a joint speed enforcement initiative on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
'We will not apologize for celebrating Christmas': Quebec politicians unite to defend holiday
The national assembly in Quebec City unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday to defend Christmas.
-
Here's how much a Christmas tree in Quebec will cost you this year
Those looking to purchase an authentic Christmas tree this year, should be prepared to pay about double what they did six years ago, as rising labour and fuel costs have affected the industry which has seen demand grow for the real deal.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton, N.B., dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Annual Lego exhibit in Halifax inspires new generation of builders
Owen Grace has spent the last 20 years sharing his childhood hobby, Lego, through an exhibit he calls, 'Bricks by the Sea.'
Winnipeg
-
New Manitoba credit union could be in the works
A trio of financial institutions in the province are exploring the idea of combining their operations and creating a new credit union in Manitoba.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Province introduces new cabinet position representing southern Manitoba
The Manitoba government is creating a new position to represent southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
RCMP to lead investigation into arrest of Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service says the RCMP will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the charges that were laid and later stayed against two Black teens in a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park earlier this month.
-
Investigation underway into fire inside Beltline building
Officials say they are investigating the cause of a fire in an office building in the southwest community of the Beltline on Wednesday night.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Oilers look to keep up win streak, visit flailing Jets
The Edmonton Oilers might be playing their best hockey of the young season. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets find themselves amid a rare rough patch.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell settles in
We saved the coldest day of November for the last day of the month. And...it really won't be that cold, just back to average.
Vancouver
-
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
-
Search underway for 2 missing in Vancouver Island backcountry
A search is underway on Vancouver Island after two people disappeared on logging roads in the Mount Benson area, west of Nanaimo.
-
Closing arguments to begin in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
Closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali are expected to begin Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.
Politics
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
-
Conservatives accuse Liberals of caving to big tech in online news deal with Google
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke to a House committee this morning, fresh from finally ending Canada's standoff with Google over the Online News Act, where the Opposition criticized her for caving to big tech.
-
Federal ministers expected to announce sole-source deal for Boeing patrol plane today
Federal ministers are expected to announce today that Boeing is the company of choice to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar deal.
Health
-
Years in the works, Canada's new 988 suicide crisis line is now available
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Study finds lower health-care costs among Ontario patients who had female surgeons
An Ontario-based study published today suggests patients treated by female surgeons incur lower health-care costs than those treated by male surgeons.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
-
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal' in plan to sell stake in business
Daryl Hall has accused his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission, Hall said in a court declaration supporting his lawsuit to keep the transaction paused.
-
'Endgame' author on controversial new book about Royal Family's activities since Queen's death
Journalist and author Omid Scobie spoke to CTV's Your Morning Wednesday about his second book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.'
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian economy shrank in Q3 but manages to 'keep its head above recession waters'
The Canadian economy shrank in the third quarter as higher rates weighed on consumer and business spending, but has so far managed to skirt a recession after a significant upward revision to second quarter GDP figures.
-
TD Bank cuts jobs as quarterly results reflect a gloomy economic picture
TD Bank Group said it's cutting three per cent of staff and setting more money aside for souring loans as it reported fourth quarter results that reflect a deteriorating economic picture.
-
Safety officials release details of their investigation into a close call between planes in Texas
The air traffic controller on duty when FedEx and Southwest planes nearly collided earlier this year in Texas told investigators that he expected the airliner to take off more quickly -- before the incoming FedEx plane reached the same runway.
Lifestyle
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104 years old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104 years old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
Sports
-
IOC lines up French Alps to host 2030 Winter Olympics and Salt Lake City for 2034 edition
Salt Lake City being preferred as a shoo-in to host the 2034 Winter Olympics was expected. The surprise was the IOC favoring the French Alps bid for the 2030 edition on Wednesday.
-
Following Adam Johnson's death, the U.K. hockey league and its 'import' players play on
Life as an import hockey player in the U.K. can be an adventure. The salaries aren't great, but the lifestyle and perks are pretty good. Adam Johnson was enjoying a typical import experience before his team's Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo faces US$1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with class-action lawsuit seeking at least US$1 billion in damages for his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related "non-fungible tokens," or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80 per cent more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.
-
GM says strike cost US$1.1B, but it can absorb rising labour costs as it raises dividend
General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.