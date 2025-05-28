ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Vernon Adams Jr. and Dominique Rhymes reunite as Calgary Stampeders

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throws a pass against the Edmonton Elks in Calgary on May 24, 2025. Adams and Dominique Rhymes (15) have reunited as Calgary Stampeders after a season and a half as B.C. Lions teammates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh