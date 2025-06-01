ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Thousands take part in Gaudreau Family 5K walk and run in honor of brothers John and Matthew

By The Associated Press

Published

Hockey sticks from various vigils for hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were fatally struck by a motorist while riding bicycles, rest against a sign at the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Walk, Run and Family Day, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Sewell, N.J. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)