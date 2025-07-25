ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Surge return to Saddledome for Aug. 10 regular season finale against River Lions

By Stephen Hunt

Published

The Calgary Surge return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to play their regular-season finale Aug. 10 against the Niagara River Lions, the defending CEBL champions. Friday night, the Surge take on first-place Vancouver Bandits at WinSport at 8 p.m. (CTV Calgary)