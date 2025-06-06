ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Speech from OPEC head to kick off Global Energy Show in Calgary

By The Canadian Press

Published

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais talks during the ADIPEC, Oil and Energy exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday Oct. 2, 2023. Al-Ghais is to deliver a keynote address at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 10. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)


















