ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Katy Perry superfan from Alberta basks in newfound fame, puts Medicine Hat on the map

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Braiden Palumbo takes a selfie with popstar Katy Perry onstage during the Vancouver leg of her Lifetimes Tour as shown in this handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout)
Braiden Palumbo takes a selfie with popstar Katy Perry onstage during the Vancouver leg of her Lifetimes Tour as shown in this handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout)