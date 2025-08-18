ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Reunited X-Men cartoon voice cast excited to meet fans new and old at Calgary Expo

By Damien Wood

Published

The 'X-Men' cartoon series is back again, picking up where it left off, complete with many of the same actors voicing the same characters.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.