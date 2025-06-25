ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

‘I just held her hand’: Hikers reflect on loss, heroism after fatal rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls

By Mark Villani

Published

A photo taken of Jutta Hinrichs and her friend Cindy Macarthur shortly before a rockfall that took place at Bow Glacier Falls last week, killing Hinrichs and a 33-year-old man, Hamza Benhilal (Slow and Steady Hikers Meetup Group)