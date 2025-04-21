ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Hairstylist by trade, Calgarian Calvin Dueck is also a Lego artist

By Kevin Fleming

Published

Calvin Dueck started creating with Lego 20 years ago to keep his hands busy while watching television. Now, he creates massive mosaic pieces of art with the bricks.
