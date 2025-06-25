ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Enbridge says it would pitch new Alberta-B.C. pipeline only under right conditions

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel)
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel)