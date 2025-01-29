ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Deaf and hard-of-hearing Calgarians can get free specialized smoke, CO alarms

By Melissa Gilligan

Updated

Published

The Assistive Alerting Device Program, funded by the City of Calgary's Equity in Service Delivery Fund, will see specialized smoke and carbon monoxide alarms provided to those who need them free of cost.
