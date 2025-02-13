ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary’s Sparrow ArtSpace home to several exhibits amid annual Exposure Photography Festival

By Kevin Fleming

Updated

Published

'From Nothing to Something to Something Else' by Brayden Kowalczuk & David Christensen will be at Sparrow Artspace until Feb. 28. (Brayden Kowalczuk & David Christensen)
'From Nothing to Something to Something Else' by Brayden Kowalczuk & David Christensen will be at Sparrow Artspace until Feb. 28. (Brayden Kowalczuk & David Christensen)