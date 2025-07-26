ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary rally against domestic violence calls for change

By Jordan Kanygin

Published

Madisson Cobb, 23, died last week. A rally was held in memory of her and other victims of domestic violence on July 26, 2025. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News Calgary)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.