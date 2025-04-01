ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Calgary author releases children’s book about Punjabi pioneer Harnam Singh Hari

By Kevin Fleming

Updated

Published

Calgary author Kelly Kaur has released a children’s book called ‘Howdy, I’m Singh Hari’ honoring Calgary’s first Punjabi/Sikh immigrant.
Calgary author Kelly Kaur has released a children’s book called ‘Howdy, I’m Singh Hari’ honoring Calgary’s first Punjabi/Sikh immigrant.