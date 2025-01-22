ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Buckled track blamed for 2022 train derailment in Bassano, Alta.

By Michael Franklin

Published

View from the north side of the main track, looking west, showing the second derailed car rolled on its side and, further in the distance, the first derailed car, which remained upright and coupled to the head end of the train. (Source: Canadian Pacific)
View from the north side of the main track, looking west, showing the second derailed car rolled on its side and, further in the distance, the first derailed car, which remained upright and coupled to the head end of the train. (Source: Canadian Pacific) (Bhandari, Uttam)