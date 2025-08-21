ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

Body of 30-year-old man recovered from Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country: RCMP

By Stephen Hunt

Published

The RCMP underwater recovery team searched Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country on Monday, Aug. 18, hoping to find a Calgary man who went missing when his canoe capsized on Aug. 16.
The RCMP underwater recovery team searched Barrier Lake in Kananaskis Country on Monday, Aug. 18, hoping to find a Calgary man who went missing when his canoe capsized on Aug. 16.