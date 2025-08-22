ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary

‘Most surreal feeling’: Albertan accepted into 7 Canadian medical schools

By Kevin Fleming

Published

Oreoluwapo “Ore” Maxwell, 19, is the youngest medical student in her class of 180 at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.
Oreoluwapo “Ore” Maxwell, 19, is the youngest medical student in her class of 180 at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.