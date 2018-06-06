

The Canadian Press





U.S. real estate website Zillow says it has reached a deal with Century 21 Canada to list Canadian properties on its site.

The Seattle-based service says it expects to feature Canadian listings, including from Century 21 Canada, on the site starting later this year.

The company says that with 79 per cent of U.S. home buyers already shopping online for real estate, the addition of Canadian listings will increase exposure to properties in Canada.

Century 21 Canada says the deal to provide a direct listing feed to Zillow mirrors a partnership its U.S. counterpart already has with the site.

It says the deal is the first between a Canadian real estate company and Zillow, and that it will improve marketing for its sellers.

Founded in 2006, Zillow is one of the largest real estate and rental listing sites in the U.S.