Zillow to list Canadian real estate in partnership with Century 21
A for sale sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 7:50PM EDT
U.S. real estate website Zillow says it has reached a deal with Century 21 Canada to list Canadian properties on its site.
The Seattle-based service says it expects to feature Canadian listings, including from Century 21 Canada, on the site starting later this year.
The company says that with 79 per cent of U.S. home buyers already shopping online for real estate, the addition of Canadian listings will increase exposure to properties in Canada.
Century 21 Canada says the deal to provide a direct listing feed to Zillow mirrors a partnership its U.S. counterpart already has with the site.
It says the deal is the first between a Canadian real estate company and Zillow, and that it will improve marketing for its sellers.
Founded in 2006, Zillow is one of the largest real estate and rental listing sites in the U.S.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Aphria raising $225 million for expansions, facilities, possible acquisitions
- Cold snap damages vineyards, Christmas tree farms in Maritimes
- Zillow to list Canadian real estate in partnership with Century 21
- B.C. housing tax to cause vacation property price dip: Royal LePage forecast
- Trans Mountain deal fails to change Suncor position on Canadian competitiveness