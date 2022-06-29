World Bank agrees US$500m to help Egypt fund wheat purchases
World Bank agrees US$500m to help Egypt fund wheat purchases
Egypt will receive a US$500 million loan from the World Bank to help finance its wheat purchases as prices skyrocket because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Bank said Wednesday.
The funds, approved Tuesday by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors, aim at supporting Egypt's efforts to provide subsidized bread to poor and vulnerable households, it said.
It said the funds will help the government of the Arab world's most populous country finance procurement of imported wheat.
"This emergency operation comes at a very critical juncture when the food security of many countries is threatened by the war in Ukraine," said Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for Egypt Yemen, and Djibouti.
Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer, and the country's supply is subject to price changes on the international market. The war in Europe has already hiked prices of the grain since both Russia and Ukraine export nearly a third of the world's wheat.
Around 70 million Egyptians rely on government-subsidized bread, mostly made from imported wheat. Around a third of Egypt's over 103 million people live in poverty, according to official figures.
The government has been struggling to keep bread prices at their current level and has already allowed private bakeries to increase prices.
The government said earlier this month that it plans to cut its imports of wheat by 500,000 tons a year, or around 10%. It will import up to 5.5 million tons in the next fiscal year which starts July 1, according to Supply Minister Ali el-Moselhy.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.