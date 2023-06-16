Why employment is no longer a sure-fire way out of poverty
A new study commissioned by Community Food Centres Canada is highlighting a "crisis" for single, working-age Canadians, with one in five living in poverty.
Nick Soul, the CEO of Community Food Centres Canada, told CTV News Channel on Friday that these adults are “arriving in droves” at community food centres across the country with "all of them united… around a lack of income to meet basic needs."
The survey is pushing back against established notions that employment is a pathway out of poverty and the numbers are stark.
"Thirty-eight per cent of food insecure households are single working age adults. They make up 90 per cent of the people in the shelter system," Saul says. "Of the 1.8 million people who are in deep poverty, half of them are single working-age adults."
It's a problem that's gotten worse over the last decade and Soul warns that increasingly precarious employment is a driving factor in people being unable "to get ahead" despite working fulltime hours as well as government income supports that "just haven't kept pace with the realities" of living in Canada in 2023.
Click the video at the top of this article for the full interview and the solutions being proposed by the group.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | How to get the most out of your grocery rebate
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
opinion | How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.