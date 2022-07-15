Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
As the ramifications of inflation continue to ripple throughout the Canadian economy, rampant staffing shortages are leading to increases in employment wages, one economist say.
Despite higher pay seeming like a win for those employees who are filling the gaps left by less workers, experts warn this trend will render inflation worse.
“We’re seeing a fundamental driver of wage inflation,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets.
“If workers are in short supply then companies just have to pay more to not only attract new workers but to retain current staff so that people don’t leave for other companies,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Thursday.
Guatieri explained that if employers are paying their staff more, the cost of their services will also increase. This leads to higher prices for goods and services.
This chain reaction of increasing costs is especially difficult for small business owners.
James Stockton, who owns and operates Sound Factory Music School, a music teaching studio in Waterloo, Ont., told CTVNews.ca Friday the costs of his services increased aongside the wages of his employees.
“Our wage is tied to our price,” he said. “We’ve raised our price accordingly because in order to meet our costs we have to make our percentage. Unfortunately, the customer has to pay it.”
Stockton said a wage increase was the only option for retaining and obtaining employees in a competitive market of music educators.
The same causation of increased costs is applicable to various sectors of small businesses – most notably, the hospitality industry.
A June survey, released by Statistics Canada, found that 64 per cent of accommodation and food service respondents said they would encounter labour shortages in the next three months.
To fill such gaps, some employers are reverting to technological alternatives instead of hiring more staff.
Graham Campbell, chief operating officer of Givex, a technology company that offers kiosks and management software for restaurants and businesses, has seen how shortages in the hospitality industry have left employers with too much work and too little help.
“Thankfully things are opening up, and people are going back to these new businesses, but the time it takes to hire new staff and train them and retain them has left a gap there. While that gap exists, clients rely on technology like ours,” he said to CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday.
Givex’s technology allows services to pivot to online sales, which can alleviate the pressure to hire more employees during a time of inflation.
“Online sales and delivery modules allowed [short-staffed] businesses to not only stay afloat but also boost their sales,” he said.
Although digital solutions are not a replacement for less employees, Campbell believes they can effectively supplement companies hoping to elevate the customer experience.
“Reducing overhead and increasing operational efficiency should be the top priority of businesses,” he said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.
Start talking to your kids about money at an early age, experts say
Experts say that parents should start talking to their kids about money from an early age as it will help them develop a healthy relationship with their own finances one day.
Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
A Friday outage from Rogers Communications Inc. resulted in some small businesses losing thousands of dollars, which they fear the telecommunications giant won't fully compensate them for.