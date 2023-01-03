What is the CERB advance payment?

In early 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to Statistics Canada. The CERB aimed to provide financial assistance to those whose jobs or livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic.

The only problem is that not all the people who received the payment were as eligible as they thought they were.

In May 2022, the CRA issued letters to over a quarter-million Canadians, requiring them to pay back all or a portion of their CERB advance payment. Today, I’ll give you some background about the CERB advance payment, eligibility for the benefit, and explain how repayment works.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit advance payment

The unemployment rate reached a staggering 13.0 per cent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, according to Statistics Canada. These individuals were left jobless with bills to pay, families to feed, and personal responsibilities to take care of.

To provide vital assistance, the CRA announced that it would begin issuing $2,000 CERB advance payments to any eligible Canadians who applied for the benefit prior to the cutoff date of June 14, 2020.

The CRA issued payments expeditiously, and many applicants received their payments within a few days of submitting their applications.

How did the CERB advance affect CRB Benefits?

The CERB benefit was technically an advance payment meant to provide rapid assistance to those who needed it most.

The CERB advance was issued prior to the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), which offered payments of $1,000 or $600 for a two-week period between September 27, 2020 and October 23, 2021. Applicants who received the $2,000 CERB advance payment would have the advance subtracted from their CRB payments.

Those who did not apply for the CERB advance payment before the cutoff date on June 14, 2020, did not receive the $2,000 and had to wait until September to begin taking advantage of the CRB payments issued by the CRA.

Who was eligible for the CERB program?

The CERB advance payment was available to workers in Canada who met the following qualifications:

Canadian resident

At least 15 years old

Had employment or self-employment income of at least $5,000 in 2019

Lost their job due to COVID-19

Quit their job due to COVID-19 for health/safety reasons

Exhausted their EI benefits between December 29, 2019 and October 3, 2020

Do you have to pay the CERB benefit back?

The only problem with the CERB advance payment is that the CRA didn’t exercise a lot of discretion as it began processing applications and issuing benefit payments to applicants.

According to the CRA, payments were issued in the “good faith” that applicants were eligible.

Upon review, the CRA determined that many Canadians who received the CERB advance were not, in fact, eligible for the benefit.

CERB beneficiaries who were eligible to receive the payment are not required to repay the amount issued to them.

However, those who weren’t eligible for the benefit are now being required to pay the CERB benefit back, along with any ensuing CRB benefits that they may have wrongly taken.

In May, the CRA began issuing a Notice of Debt (NoD) to all Canadians who they believed took advantage of the program and received payments they weren’t eligible for (including EI payments).

If you believe that you may have mistakenly received a NoD from the CRA, then you’ll need to speak with a representative to verify your eligibility for the benefit. Otherwise, the debt will remain on your file and may affect your eligibility for future benefits and tax refunds.

How do you pay the CERB back?

The NoD you received from the CRA should clearly outline the amount that you owe and should detail the payment options available to you. Here’s how you can repay your CRA-issued CERB advance:

Online with your CRA MyAccount By mail In-person at Canada Post

Not all CERB benefits were issued by the CRA. Some were issued by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). If your CERB advance was issued by ESDC, then you’ll need to repay the amount through your financial institution or mail.

Does CERB count as taxable income?

The CERB advance and most other COVID-19 benefits that were issued to Canadians all count as taxable income. This means that you were required to add them to your personal income tax returns for the 2020 tax year.

If you have not filed your 2020 income tax returns yet, then you’ll need to include your CERB advance as part of your income and pay taxes on it accordingly.

CRA debt collection moving forward

The CRA will continue to issue debt notifications to Canadians who are required to pay back their CERB advance payment. If you are unable to repay the amount in full, you can sign up for a payment plan to break the amount into smaller payments.

If you fail to pay in full or enroll in a payment plan, though, you may continue receiving debt notices and may have the amount deducted from the tax refund that you would otherwise be entitled to in 2023.