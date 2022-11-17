What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak of $816,720 in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. According to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, the average price of a residential property in October was $644,643, not seasonally adjusted.
Despite the lower price tag, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. This is according to a new study by Point2 Homes, an online real estate search portal.
Out of five million searches performed on Point2 Homes in 2022, more than 75 per cent targeted properties with a price of $600,000 or less.
“Canadian homebuyers are tightening their budgets in the post-pandemic landscape of increasing prices, inflation and mortgage rates,” the report states. “The lower budget ranges speak volumes to the buyer’s perception of affordability in today’s housing market.”
Additionally, the most popular price range searched for by Canadians in 2022 was between $200,000 and $300,000. This represents less than half the average price of a home in Canada.
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and apartments in major cities that are listed for less than $600,000, falling below the national average price of a home.
VANCOUVER
(iShot / Thomas Albrighton, Macdonald Realty Ltd.)
Type: Leasehold apartment
Price: $375,000
Year Built: 1970
Property Size: 48.5 sq. m
Lot Size: N/A
This leasehold apartment in Vancouver features a large combined living and dining space connected to the kitchen, which has updated appliances. In addition to one bedroom and one bathroom, the unit also has a private patio offering views of the English Bay. The building has upgraded windows as well as an outdoor swimming pool and shared laundry space.
KELOWNA
(Kyle Sanguin / Shannon Styles, Stilhavn Real Estate Services)
Type: Apartment
Price: $549,500
Year Built: 1991
Property Size: 120.12 sq. m
Lot Size: N/A
Along with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this corner apartment unit in Kelowna has a refurbished kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring. The office space doubles as a sunroom, with large windows throughout. The building is a short drive away from Hot Sands Beach, and numerous restaurants are close by.
CALGARY
(Zoon Media / Chris Zaharko, Royal LePage Benchmark)
Type: House
Price: $559,000
Year Built: 1931
Property Size: 101.41 sq. m
Lot Size: 411 sq. m
Originally built in the 1930s, this updated character home is located in Calgary’s Bankview neighbourhood. It features three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom with white tiles and cabinetry. The bungalow also has a sunken living room with vaulted ceilings, and its original wood-burning fireplace. Throughout the home are planked wood ceilings and hardwood floors.
EDMONTON
(Justin Grimm Photography / Mary Bark, Re/Max River City)
Type: House
Price: $379,000
Year Built: 1921
Property Size: 129.97 sq. m
Lot Size: 395.55 sq. m
Located in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is more than 100 years old. On the main level, the living and dining rooms each have maple hardwood flooring, while ceramic tile floors complete the foyer. In the upgraded kitchen are stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and cork flooring. The corner lot also has a fully fenced backyard with a deck.
REGINA
(Josh Piett, Hatch Media / Peter Fourlas, Coldwell Banker Local Realty)
Type: House
Price: $599,900
Year Built: 2013
Property Size: 146.79 sq. m
Lot Size: 426.24 sq. m
Large windows along the back of this Regina home allow plenty of light to seep in. On the main floor is a custom kitchen with two-tone cabinets, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and a corner pantry. Also on the main floor is a living room with a 19-foot ceiling and gas fireplace. Filling the rest of the home are three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The walk-out basement is fully renovated and at the back of the home is a covered balcony.
SASKATOON
(Lee Kolenick / Ellen Nasser, Boyes Group Realty)
Type: House
Price: $529,900
Year Built: 1916
Property Size: 135.64 sq. m
Lot Size: 389.54
This two-storey home in Saskatoon features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished basement. On the main floor are hardwood floors and custom cabinetry, along with a built-in coffee bar near the kitchen, and a copper gas fireplace in the living room. Located in the city’s Nutana neighbourhood, near South Saskatchewan River, this home is just a short drive from downtown Saskatoon.
WINNIPEG
(Wayne Landgraff / Dylan Sacramento, BySell Real Estate Inc.)
Type: House
Price: $574,900
Year Built: 1895
Property Size: 156.17 sq. m
Lot Size: 278.71 sq. m
This Winnipeg home features a modern design, with exposed glulam beams and hardwood flooring. On the upper level is the main bedroom, with a unique three-piece ensuite and a private balcony. Filling out the rest of the property are two more bedrooms and two additional bathrooms, as well as an open-concept kitchen, living and dining area.
TORONTO
(Imaginahome / Chris Bresolin, Core Assets Real Estate)
Type: Apartment
Price: $518,800
Year Built: 1973
Property Size: 79.9 sq. m
Lot Size: N/A
With one bedroom and one bathroom, this fully renovated unit has a back wall made completely of glass. The updated kitchen includes a large island that seats three people, as well as custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In the bathroom is a custom shower enclosure with a new vanity and toilet. Situated in the Annex, the apartment is a short walk from transit stations, parks and other amenities.
OTTAWA
(Maya Desrosiers, London House Photography / Diana Sneddon, Royal LePage Team Realty)
Type: Townhouse
Price: $599,000
Year Built: 2005
Property Size: 111.48 sq. m
Lot Size: N/A
Located in Ottawa, this property features an open-concept floor plan on the main level. The large kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and an eating bar, connects to both the living and dining areas. The main and upper floors each have a balcony, offering views of the playground nearby. Rounding out the townhome are three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
MONTREAL
(Sofia Pauline Balouk / Alexis Rubinfeld, Keller Williams Prestige)
Type: Apartment
Price: $545,000
Year Built: 1983
Property Size: 88.44 sq. m
Lot Size: N/A
Brand new wood floors run throughout this two-bedroom apartment unit in Montreal. In the living area is a stone fireplace and large windows. In addition to one bathroom, there is also a private balcony facing the courtyard. The unit is situated just steps away from a subway station and various restaurants and cafes.
ST. JOHN’S
(Amanda Ryan / Rob Moore, Re/Max Realty Specialists)
Type: Townhouse
Price: $333,000
Year Built: 1915
Property Size: 186.74 sq. m
Lot Size: under 0.2 hectares
This two-bedroom, three-bedroom townhome is within walking distance of downtown St. John’s. At the entrance of the home is the foyer, featuring its original staircase. Beyond that are large living and dining rooms, as well as a gourmet kitchen with a propane stove and exposed brick detailing. On the top level are both bedrooms and the main bathroom, a four-piece ensuite with a shower and corner tub.
HALIFAX
(Trevor Kennedy, Eye Capture Images / Andrew Perkins, Keller Williams Select Realty)
Type: Apartment
Price: $499,900
Year Built: 1987
Property Size: 111.67 sq. m
Lot Size: under 0.2 hectares
Located in downtown Halifax, this corner apartment unit spans approximately 112 square metres. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along separate living and dining areas. The galley-style kitchen has been renovated and includes stainless steel appliances, while the main bedroom has a walk-in closet and two-piece ensuite. In the apartment building is a heated indoor pool, gym and sauna.
CHARLOTTETOWN
(Kris Fournier, Re/Max Charlottetown Realty)
Type: House
Price: $469,000
Year Built: 1974
Property Size: 227.43 sq. m
Lot Size: under 0.2 hectares
Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has seen a number of upgrades, including an updated eat-in kitchen. Next to the kitchen is the living room, complete with a large bay window. All three bedrooms are located on the main floor, while the lower level features a laundry room and full bathroom.
FREDERICTON
(Brent Urquhart / Dave Watt, The Right Choice Realty)
Type: House
Price: $469,900
Year Built: 1964
Property Size: 144.19 sq. m
Lot Size: 906 sq. m
A mudroom welcomes guests into this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Fredericton. Porcelain tile floors lead to a renovated kitchen with a tiled backsplash and soft-close cabinets. Hardwood floors run throughout the living and dining rooms, and a small bathroom rounds out the main floor. On the upper level are three bedrooms, the main bathroom and a covered balcony.
MORE Business News
-
EXPLAINER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.