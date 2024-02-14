Business

    • West Fraser Timber loses US$153 million in fourth quarter, sales soften

    Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share
    VANCOUVER -

    West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it lost US$153 million in its fourth quarter, a steeper loss than US$94 million a year earlier. 

    Sales for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were US$1.5 billion, down from US$1.6 billion. 

    Loss per diluted share was US$1.87, compared with US$1.13 a year earlier. 

    West Fraser president and CEO Sean McLaren says the fourth quarter saw continued weakness in demand for the company's North American lumber and European panel products, though demand was resilient for other products. 

    The company announced in January that it would permanently wind down and close its Fraser Lake, B.C., sawmill because it can't access economically viable fibre in the region. 

    The news came after an announcement earlier in January that West Fraser was closing a sawmill in Maxville, Fla., and indefinitely curtailing operations at its Huttig, Ark., sawmill because of high fibre costs and soft lumber markets. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News