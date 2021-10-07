Walmart Canada says it plans to hire 12,000 permanent new employees ahead of holidays
Walmart Canada says it plans to hire 12,000 permanent new employees to staff its retail stores, warehouses and delivery trucks.
The retailer says its hiring spree will include on-the-spot job interviews across the country on Oct. 14 and 15.
It says new workers are needed primarily to fulfil online orders in stores, work in various grocery departments such as bakery, meat and produce, stock store shelves, prepare warehouse orders for shipment and drive delivery trucks.
Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, says the store is committed to offering good jobs and opportunities and welcoming thousands more associates to the company.
The retail chain's massive hiring push comes months ahead of the busy holiday season and could signal a potential labour crunch later this fall as competition for retail workers heats up.
Indigo Books and Music Inc. announced late last month on Twitter a hiring drive ahead of the holidays, with jobs available across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.
