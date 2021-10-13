Unsupported 'sickout' claims take flight amid Southwest woes

In a June 6, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet gets ready to land at Tampa International Airport, in Tampa, Fla. (Skip O'Rourke/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, File) In a June 6, 2016, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet gets ready to land at Tampa International Airport, in Tampa, Fla. (Skip O'Rourke/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social